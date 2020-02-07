Clattering of spoons, forks coming from restaurants of London instead of reports on Nawaz Sharif platelets: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan while hammering PML-N

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan while hammering PML-N has said now a days reports on clattering of spoons and forks are coming from London restaurants rather than platelets of Nawaz Sharif.She tweeted " Nawaz Sharif left for London by giving statement about his chronic ailment.

But he has not been admitted in any hospital in London. His medical reports have also assumed the status of "Qatari letter" They say medical reports of Nawaz Sharif cannot be sent unless he is admitted into hospital.She remarked what game has been played by Sharifs with rules and regulations it still continues."Instead of any news about platelets of Mian Nawaz Sharif, now the clattering of spoons and forks sound from London restaurants", she added.

Menu card of the patient along with medical report of the patient should also be made public so that the nation could come to know about the facts, she held.She went on to say that PML-N leaders cannot whiten the black.Hamza Shahbaz bail does not mean acquittal, she said adding we will not allow those to flee who want to escape truth.

The people can not be misled further. Truth will come out before the public.Reacting to demand on allowing Maryam Nawaz to go abroad, she said "Ahsan Iqbal Sahb, there are daughters of other prisoners of jails and they are raising question why discriminatory treatment is meted out to them.She underlined law cannot be driven by desires and rule of law will be ensured at every cost.