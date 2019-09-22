Clay money pots still popular among children

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Clay money pots which serve as banks for children in rural areas of south Punjab are still common and almost seen in every home.

Children especially students used to save money in clay money pots on daily basis, however, its use was on decline in urban areas.

Five-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim of Vehari, said that he had been collecting money daily in clay pot for the last two months. Muhammad Khalid, the father of Ibrahim, said they purchased a pot after a great demand of his son as Ibrahim got information about pots from his class-fellows in school.

Haroon Jamal, another child of Chak No 79/W.B, said he did not purchase eatables from bazaars but used to save money. "I have saved over Rs 1,200 in the clay pot in one month with the help of the family." Muhammad Rasheed, an artisan of pots, stated that there was a reasonable demand of pots especially in rural areas of the region. He added that a clay money pot was sold against Rs 20 to Rs 30, depending upon its size, colour and shape.