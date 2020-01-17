Clean and Green Campaign walk held

(@FahadShabbir)

A rally to create awareness about Clean and Green Campaign was held in Zafarwal on Friday

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Punjab Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah led the rally.

The main purpose of the rally was to raise public awareness about government's Clean and Green Campaign.

The participants were carrying banners and placards.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said the government was making all out efforts to ensure the early provision of pollution-free environment to the coming generations.

He asked the people to come forward and play their due role in controlling pollution by ensuring maximum tree plantation.