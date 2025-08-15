Open Menu

“Clean And Green Islamabad Movement” Hold Tree Plantation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The “Clean and Green Islamabad Movement” on Friday held tree plantation, dustbin installation in connection with Independence Day celebrations at Jinnah Super market under the leadership of Chairman Clean and Green Islamabad Movement, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari. During the drive, the participants planted saplings and installed dustbins.

President of Traders Welfare Association Asad Aziz, General Secretary Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ejaz Abbasi, and former President of Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Malik Nadeem, along with other distinguished personalities, participated, said a release issued here.

The event began with tree plantation, where participants expressed their resolve to continue collective efforts to make Islamabad greener and more beautiful. On the occasion of Independence Day, a cake-cutting ceremony was held, and dustbins were installed in the market for the convenience of citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Clean and Green Islamabad is not just a campaign but a mindset.

Every citizen should plant a tree and play their role in keeping the environment clean. “We will express our gratitude for independence by making our city beautiful and green,” he said.

Asad Aziz stated that the business community is at the forefront not only in economic activities but also in social and welfare initiatives. He thanked Ahsan Bakhtawari for installing dustbins across the city. Abdul Rehman Siddiqui emphasized that cleanliness and beautification are the responsibility of every citizen, while Ejaz Abbasi lauded the joint efforts of trade bodies and social organizations for promoting environmental protection.

Malik Nadeem and Fasihullah said that cleanliness is half of faith, and initiatives such as tree plantation and dustbin installation play a vital role in improving the quality of life. Participants urged citizens to plant trees and dispose of waste only at designated places to ensure the sustainability of the cleanliness drive.

