Clean And Green Kashmir Plantation Drive Kicks Off

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

Clean and green Kashmir plantation drive kicks off

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The Forest Department in collaboration with 5-AK Brigade, Police and Civil Administration kicked off "Clean and Green Kashmir Campaign" by planting saplings to stop land erosion in the landsliding active areas of Lohar Gali on Saturday.

The Commander AK brigade, DIG Police, Chief Conservator, DFOs besides, other civil and armed personnel took part in the plantation drive and planted about 2500 plants and the Military and Civil officers informed the participants of the plantation campaign regarding the importance of the plants and protection of the environment.

Pakistan

