Clean and Green Pakistan, awareness rally organized by Sports department Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A rally in connection with "Clean and Green Pakistan" awareness campaign was organized by sports department Sargodha.

The rally started from Hockey Stadium and concluded at Phatta Mandi Ground. Rally led by Divisional Sports Officer Syed Manzhar Shah Farid and staff of sports department including students and citizen were also participated in the rally to create awareness about the importance of trees.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Sports Officer Syed Manzhar Shah Farid said that clean and green Pakistan was need of the time to provide a better environment to our people, adding that government could not overcome the environment challenge alone and needs the collective efforts of government departments and general public to combat the challenges. The Divisional Sports officer Syed Manzar Shah Farid also planted a sapling at Hockey stadium at the end of the rally.