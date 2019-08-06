(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) in collaboration with National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) organized an awareness campaign, on Tuesday, on alternatives of Polythene Bags at F-9 Park, Islamabad.

The purpose of this activity was to motivate and mobilize people about alternatives of Polythene bags as a step towards Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign. Students from Fatima Jinnah Women University-Rawalpindi, Quaid-i-Azam University-Islamabad, University of Engineering &Technology-Taxila and FAST University-Islamabad participated in the event.

Representatives from a large number of organizations joined in for the event.

The activities included distribution of alternatives like cotton bags, jute bags and polypropylene bags in the park followed by an awareness walk.Mr.

Irshad Ramay (Coordinator NCPC), Dr. Zaigham Abbas (Ministry of Climate Change) and Mr. Hammad Shamimi (Joint Secretary - Ministry of Climate Change) interacted with public and distributed the bags among the children, teenagers, adults and senior citizens and made them realize that plastic pollution is a serious threat to the environment and we have to play a vital role in eradicating the plastics from our environment.