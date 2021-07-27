Clean and Green Pakistan campaign under way in district

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ejaz Tuesday said that implementation of Clean and Green Pakistan initiative should be a goal of everyone

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ejaz Tuesday said that implementation of Clean and Green Pakistan initiative should be a goal of everyone.

"We should plant maximum trees in the shortest possible time to over the pollution problem," he said while presiding over a meeting of the monsoon tree planting campaign in the district.

Divisional Forest Officer Mushtaq Chughtai and sub-divisional officer (SDO) Forest Iftikhar Hussain Janjua gave a briefing on the ongoing monsoon plantation campaign in the district.

The commissioner said that environmental pollution was currently the most important issue in the world, and the situation was even more worrying in Pakistan due to deforestation.

He said that every government department should participate in the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and added that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.