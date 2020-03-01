Clean and Green Pakistan drive underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Divisional Sports Officer Bahawalpur, Maqsood-Ul-Hasan Javed inaugurated the Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

Talking to newsmen on the occasion, he said Green and Clean Pakistan drive was launched by the government to make the country green.

"Trees and forests help control issue of environmental pollution," he said adding that environmental pollution had infected people with diseases.

Referring to sports, he said Dring Stadium Bahawalpur has capacity to organize international matches.

"In past, several international cricket and hockey matches had been held at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur," he said.