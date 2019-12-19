Clean and Green Pakistan PM Program Comp Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Clean environment will be provided to the residents of Peoples Colony however cooperation of the residents is mandatory in this context. Additional Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Zaigham Nawaz said this during his visit to the colony where Senior Journalists Syed Raza Haidar Naqvi,Syed Inam Kazmi and Former Councillor Mrs Jaffery apprised him of the problems of the dwellers of this colony.

On the occasion Chief Officer Imran Asghar Sindhu , Chief Sanitary Inspector Aamir Ilyas were also present. ADC Zaigham Nawaz said that under "Clean and Green Pakistan drive" the heaps of garbage are being removed from the whole city specially this colony while severage system of the colony will be made better to avoid accumulation of water on roads.

He said , decision regarding the plots owned by Municipal Committee in this colony lying vacant will be utilized properly as per the existing by laws.

The ADC said that street lights system will also be made better to facilitate the residents . The ADC emphasized upon the residents of the colony to cooperate with Muncipal Committee staff to make People Colony a better place for living.