UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clean And Green Pakistan PM Program Comp Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:41 PM

Clean and Green Pakistan PM Program Comp Attock

Clean environment will be provided to the residents of Peoples Colony however cooperation of the residents is mandatory in this context

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Clean environment will be provided to the residents of Peoples Colony however cooperation of the residents is mandatory in this context. Additional Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Zaigham Nawaz said this during his visit to the colony where Senior Journalists Syed Raza Haidar Naqvi,Syed Inam Kazmi and Former Councillor Mrs Jaffery apprised him of the problems of the dwellers of this colony.

On the occasion Chief Officer Imran Asghar Sindhu , Chief Sanitary Inspector Aamir Ilyas were also present. ADC Zaigham Nawaz said that under "Clean and Green Pakistan drive" the heaps of garbage are being removed from the whole city specially this colony while severage system of the colony will be made better to avoid accumulation of water on roads.

He said , decision regarding the plots owned by Municipal Committee in this colony lying vacant will be utilized properly as per the existing by laws.

The ADC said that street lights system will also be made better to facilitate the residents . The ADC emphasized upon the residents of the colony to cooperate with Muncipal Committee staff to make People Colony a better place for living.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Visit From

Recent Stories

High treason case: Justice Nazar Akbar acquits for ..

16 minutes ago

First Soyuz Launch of 2020 From Kourou Scheduled f ..

15 minutes ago

GB government to explore gems, mineral resources

12 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Unaware of Woman Detained ..

12 minutes ago

IOK simmers with anger as lockdown continues on 13 ..

12 minutes ago

Sindhi Culture Night at PNCA tomorrow

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.