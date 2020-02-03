UrduPoint.com
'Clean And Green Programme' To Make Pakistan Eco-friendly Country: Malik Amin Aslam

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:57 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said the 'Clean and Green Programme' would make Pakistan an environment-friendly country and bring green revolution across the country

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said the 'Clean and Green Programme' would make Pakistan an environment-friendly country and bring green revolution across the country.

He said this while chairing a meeting in connection with 'Clean and Green Programme' in Attock. Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar, Deputy Director Information Shahzad Niaz Khokhar , assistant commissioners and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Malik Amin said, "We together can make Pakistan neat and clean and this could be materialised through collective efforts." He said cleanliness was godliness and being Muslim we must prove it at every level.

He said for the success of this programme a helpline "Pukaar" was being set up and arrangements were being finalized for it.

The adviser lauded the services of deputy commissioner Attock launching 'Clean and Green Programme' in letter and spirit utilizing all available resources.

He also gave directions for the rehabilitation of Railway Park Attock.

Malik Amin also attended a seminar held in connection with the hazards of the plastic bags and also planted a sapling in Liaqat Shaheed Hockey Stadium.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari visited DHQ Hospital Attock . Where he was briefed about the facilities being provided to the patients.

Syed Yawar Bokhari on the occasion said this hospital would be upgraded while a Mother and Child Care Hospital will be built in Attock at the cost of more than five billion rupees. He said shortage of doctors and paramedical staff was being over come through fresh recruitment and sufficient funds were being allocated for the availability of medicines and other facilities.

