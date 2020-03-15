UrduPoint.com
Clean And Green Schools Drive Launched

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:00 PM

Clean and Green schools drive launched

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar , Clean and Green Schools campaign has been launched in the district.

Director General, Bahawalpur Development Authority, Baqa Muhammad Jam presided over a meeting to review progress of the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the drive was also underway in other districts of Punjab province.

Lecturers were being delivered and pamphlets were being distributed at schools for highlighting importance of the drive. He urged teachers and students to keep schools clean.

