Clean Atmosphere Highly Important For Mankind Survival: Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:26 PM

Clean atmosphere highly important for mankind survival: Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak

Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak said on Tuesday that keeping atmosphere clean was important for survival of mankind

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak said on Tuesday that keeping atmosphere clean was important for survival of mankind.

Talking to private news channel, she said it was responsibility of the peer groups to sensitize the next generations and give awareness to children about the importance of trees plantation.

She was of view that rise in industrialization and forest degradation have affected the clean environment of the country.

While Pakistan had the best canal system which has been badly affected by polluted air and water.

She said "We have lost our green belts due to the construction activities." The incumbent government took concrete measures for clean and green Pakistan, she added.

It is appreciable that we have seen a rise in trees plantation in recent months.

It was top most priority of the government to address the issue of deforestation and making environmental friendly policies, she added.

She said the government was encouraging eco-friendly infrastructure adding environmental impact assessment was important before constructing buildings.

