UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clean, Beautiful Environment Top Priority

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

Clean, beautiful environment top priority

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asia Gul has said that all possible steps will be taken to eradicate environmental pollution

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asia Gul has said that all possible steps will be taken to eradicate environmental pollution.

She said that while issuing no objection certificate (NOC) to a new industry, all the requirements should be fulfilled at that times to ensure clean environment.

DC expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Environmental Approval Committee, here on Thursday.

"Providing a clean and beautiful environment to the people was one of government's top priorities and any shortcomings in this regard would not be tolerated," she said.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Director, Department of Environment, Noman Younis, Environmentalist Assistant Professor, Dr Mujtuba Baqir and Inspector Environment, Muhammad Rafique.

The Deputy Commissioner was given a detailed briefing about rice mills, flour mills, cottage mills and other environmental approval cases.

Related Topics

Noc All Government Industry Top Asia Flour

Recent Stories

Jemima Goldsmith blasts ex-spouse Imran Khan’s c ..

23 minutes ago

UAE Judo Team wins bronze medal at Asia-Oceania Se ..

44 minutes ago

Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

55 minutes ago

Iran Covid cases pass two million: health ministry ..

7 minutes ago

Germany to talk to Russia about buying Sputnik jab ..

7 minutes ago

Syria Receives Humanitarian, Medical Aid From UAE ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.