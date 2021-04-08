Clean, beautiful environment top priority

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asia Gul has said that all possible steps will be taken to eradicate environmental pollution

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asia Gul has said that all possible steps will be taken to eradicate environmental pollution.

She said that while issuing no objection certificate (NOC) to a new industry, all the requirements should be fulfilled at that times to ensure clean environment.

DC expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Environmental Approval Committee, here on Thursday.

"Providing a clean and beautiful environment to the people was one of government's top priorities and any shortcomings in this regard would not be tolerated," she said.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Director, Department of Environment, Noman Younis, Environmentalist Assistant Professor, Dr Mujtuba Baqir and Inspector Environment, Muhammad Rafique.

The Deputy Commissioner was given a detailed briefing about rice mills, flour mills, cottage mills and other environmental approval cases.