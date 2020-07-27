UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clean Drinking Water, A Basic Right Of Citizens : Amin Aslam

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Clean drinking water, a basic right of citizens : Amin Aslam

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said that provision of clean drinking water was the basic right of the citizens and PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to deliver the right to the people irrespective of their affiliation.

He said this while inaugurating the water filtration plants in village Jasian and F Block in Attock.

Chudhary Saleem Ahmad, Rana Liaqat Ali Khan, Rana Shoukat Ali, Sqn Leader ( R) Haji Mushtaq Meer sahib, Dr. Javed , Dr. Khurram , Malik Aqleem, Umair Ahmad, Malik Ijaz of Saiden, Amir Attique, Haji Shahid Iqbal Awan, Malik Waqar and others were present on the occasion.

Malik Amin said that 45 water filtration plants would be installed in different areas of the district including Hazro and Hasanabdal to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the people at the cost of more than Rs 60 million which would certainly control water born diseases.

He said that these water filtration plants would be installed in Attock , Hasanabdal and different villages of tehsil Hazro which include Waisa , Chechian , Khaqwani , Bolianwal , Golra , Haji Shah , Haroon , Malik Mala , Yaseen , Kalu Kalan , Formali , Jalalia , Hameed , Kamalpur Musa , Nartopa , Mararia and Ghorghushti .

The special assistant said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme had been inaugurated in Hazro which would provide a chance to hundred of low paid people to have their own houses .

He said that directives had been issued to the concerned authorities to provide job opportunities to the locals in Ghazi Barotha Hydro Power Project , PAC Kamra and POF Sanjwal while under a special initiative gas facility would be provided to more than 35;villages of NA 56 (Tehsil Jand and Pindigheb) situated with in 5 km radius of the gas exploring companies working there.

He said that the government was providing basic facilities to the people with out considering their political affiliations .

The special assistant said the PTI government believed in taking practical steps for the development and prosperity of the people and never believed in hollow slogans . "Our agenda is to make fundamental changes in the system , root out corruption and ensure delivery of service to the people," he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Water Naya Pakistan Job Attock Hazro Jand Ghazi Gas Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million NA-56 Housing

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs â€˜Innovation Industries: Lo ..

11 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

3 hours ago

Tourism sector badly affected by corona pandemic: ..

6 seconds ago

Low-quality drinking water seized at station stall ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.