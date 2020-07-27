Clean drinking water, a basic right of citizens : Amin Aslam

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said that provision of clean drinking water was the basic right of the citizens and PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to deliver the right to the people irrespective of their affiliation.

He said this while inaugurating the water filtration plants in village Jasian and F Block in Attock.

Malik Amin said that 45 water filtration plants would be installed in different areas of the district including Hazro and Hasanabdal to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the people at the cost of more than Rs 60 million which would certainly control water born diseases.

He said that these water filtration plants would be installed in Attock , Hasanabdal and different villages of tehsil Hazro which include Waisa , Chechian , Khaqwani , Bolianwal , Golra , Haji Shah , Haroon , Malik Mala , Yaseen , Kalu Kalan , Formali , Jalalia , Hameed , Kamalpur Musa , Nartopa , Mararia and Ghorghushti .

The special assistant said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme had been inaugurated in Hazro which would provide a chance to hundred of low paid people to have their own houses .

He said that directives had been issued to the concerned authorities to provide job opportunities to the locals in Ghazi Barotha Hydro Power Project , PAC Kamra and POF Sanjwal while under a special initiative gas facility would be provided to more than 35;villages of NA 56 (Tehsil Jand and Pindigheb) situated with in 5 km radius of the gas exploring companies working there.

He said that the government was providing basic facilities to the people with out considering their political affiliations .

The special assistant said the PTI government believed in taking practical steps for the development and prosperity of the people and never believed in hollow slogans . "Our agenda is to make fundamental changes in the system , root out corruption and ensure delivery of service to the people," he added.