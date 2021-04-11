Clean drinking water being provided to all

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Clean drinking water is being provided to all the residents of Rawalpindi, said President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad Hamid Athar Malik on Sunday.

He said that the objective of "Al-Khidmat Clean Water Program" is to make it possible to provide clean drinking water to every special and general person across the country.

The purpose of these projects of Al-Khidmat Foundation is to establish a healthy society by providing clean water.

In collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad, a water supply project was inaugurated at Ghora Gali Murree.

More than 200 families will benefit from the water supply project.

Al-Khidmat Foundation's clean water program is benefiting 30,17,800 people annually at a cost of Rs 194 million.

Under the service, 7,607 community hand pumps, 140 water filtration plants, 2,012 water wells, 79 gravity flow schemes.

Under Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad, clean water is being provided to 2.4 million people on a daily basis. The people of the area thanked Al-Khidmat Foundation for this mega welfare project.