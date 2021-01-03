Clean drinking water facility being ensured for all: Secretary Housing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha said on Sunday that as per directives of the government, facility of clean drinking water was being ensured at all areas of South Punjab.

During his visit Basti Langah of Tehsil Tounsa Sahreef here, the secretary housing inaugurated water supply scheme through solar system at the Basti. He said that task has been given to public health engineering for provision of clean drinking water at deprived areas of the South Punjab. He said that the incumbent government was committed to provide basic facilities to masses without any discrimination.

Liaquat Ali Chatha said that he himself was visiting all districts of the South Punjab which would help understand major issues of the masses adding that issues being resolved on top priority through proper planning. He said that strict monitoring of all ongoing projects of WASA and public health engineering was being ensured.

Secretary Housing South Punjab said that efforts would be continued to provide clean drinking water facility to masses.