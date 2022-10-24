Clean drinking water provision top priority: MD WASA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Abu Bakar Imran has said that clean drinking water would be available to more than 0.2 million people in eastern part of the city with the completion of French water project phase-II.

During his visit to the state-of-the-art French surface water treatment plant along with Chairman Pakistan Water Operators Network (PWON) Syed Zahid Aziz, WASA Lahore, JICA team and heads of different departments, he said that supply of clean drinking water was top most priority.

He said that the supply of drinking water would improve more with completion of foreign funded project phase-II.

He said that French surface water project had been declared as state-of-the-art project and termed the Faisalabadis luckiest who were provided the facility of quality and modern water treatment plant.