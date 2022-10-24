UrduPoint.com

Clean Drinking Water Provision Top Priority: MD WASA

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Clean drinking water provision top priority: MD WASA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Abu Bakar Imran has said that clean drinking water would be available to more than 0.2 million people in eastern part of the city with the completion of French water project phase-II.

During his visit to the state-of-the-art French surface water treatment plant along with Chairman Pakistan Water Operators Network (PWON) Syed Zahid Aziz, WASA Lahore, JICA team and heads of different departments, he said that supply of clean drinking water was top most priority.

He said that the supply of drinking water would improve more with completion of foreign funded project phase-II.

He said that French surface water project had been declared as state-of-the-art project and termed the Faisalabadis luckiest who were provided the facility of quality and modern water treatment plant.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Water Visit Top Million

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

3 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.