Open Menu

Clean Drinking Water Provision Top Priority: Parliamentary Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Clean drinking water provision top priority: parliamentary secretary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Barrister Sultan Bajwa said Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has declared provision of clean drinking water as her top priority because it is imperative for human survival.

He was visiting JICA-assisted Water Treatment Project near Jhal Khanuana where he reviewed the completed installation and operations of the facility.

He lauded the completion of JICA-supported water treatment plant and termed it a revolutionary step that would benefit over 200,000 residents in the eastern parts of Faisalabad.

He also expressed gratitude on behalf of the Punjab government to JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) for their support.

He said that under Chief Minister’s Development Package, Rs.

11 billion had been allocated for various development schemes managed by WASA Faisalabad and efforts have been accelerated for early execution of these schemes.

He also assured to take proper steps for securing timely approval and release of sufficient funds from the provincial government.

He said that WASA Faisalabad's financial requirements for the upcoming fiscal year would be fully supported and the government is committed to ensuring efficient execution of ongoing and upcoming projects.

During visit, Deputy Managing Director Engineering WASA Saqib Raza provided a comprehensive briefing on the JICA project and other foreign-funded initiatives.

Waqas Zafar Chaudhary Deputy Director Monitoring Housing Punjab, Shoaib Rasheed Deputy Managing Director (Admin) WASA, Project Director Ali Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

11 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

41 minutes ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

42 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

57 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

1 hour ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

2 hours ago
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

2 hours ago
 UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

2 hours ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

3 hours ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 ..

Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show

3 hours ago
 Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts ..

Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan