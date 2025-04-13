Clean drinking water provision top priority: parliamentary secretary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Barrister Sultan Bajwa said Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has declared provision of clean drinking water as her top priority because it is imperative for human survival.

He was visiting JICA-assisted Water Treatment Project near Jhal Khanuana where he reviewed the completed installation and operations of the facility.

He lauded the completion of JICA-supported water treatment plant and termed it a revolutionary step that would benefit over 200,000 residents in the eastern parts of Faisalabad.

He also expressed gratitude on behalf of the Punjab government to JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) for their support.

He said that under Chief Minister’s Development Package, Rs.

11 billion had been allocated for various development schemes managed by WASA Faisalabad and efforts have been accelerated for early execution of these schemes.

He also assured to take proper steps for securing timely approval and release of sufficient funds from the provincial government.

He said that WASA Faisalabad's financial requirements for the upcoming fiscal year would be fully supported and the government is committed to ensuring efficient execution of ongoing and upcoming projects.

During visit, Deputy Managing Director Engineering WASA Saqib Raza provided a comprehensive briefing on the JICA project and other foreign-funded initiatives.

Waqas Zafar Chaudhary Deputy Director Monitoring Housing Punjab, Shoaib Rasheed Deputy Managing Director (Admin) WASA, Project Director Ali Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.