Clean Drinking Water, Sanitation System Priority Of Punjab Govt: Commissioner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

Clean drinking water, sanitation system priority of Punjab govt: Commissioner

Commissioner Sahiwal Division, Nadeem-ur-Rehman Thursday said that the clean drinking water and best sanitation system was the topmost priority of Punjab government and a project was being inaugurated in this regard

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Division, Nadeem-ur-Rehman Thursday said that the clean drinking water and best sanitation system was the topmost priority of Punjab government and a project was being inaugurated in this regard.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Intermediate Infrastructure Development Programme at his office here.

Nadeem informed that in this project, all water and sewerage lines would be changed while new lines would be installed.

On this occasion, he directed the Chief Officers of Municipal Corporations to ensure cleanliness of drinking filtration plants and all-out efforts should be utilized to stop contaminated water in lines.

As many as, 70 new tube wells while 36 new water filtration plants would be installed at different places in this project, he added.

Additional Commissioner, S D Khalid, Director Development, Anees Rehman, Director Local Government, Qari Khalid Nazir and other officers were also present in the meeting.

