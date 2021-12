Clean drinking water schemes for Tank approved: Amin Gandapur

Provincial Minister for Local Government, Election and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday said clean drinking water schemes for Tank city had been approved under a package of special Chief Minister KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government, Election and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday said clean drinking water schemes for Tank city had been approved under a package of special Chief Minister KP.

In a tweet, he said works would start soon, adding that tubewells, roads, parks and solar lights etc. were part of the development package for different areas of Tank city.

He said anti-encroachment operation was started for market widening and Tank people would witness positive change.