Clean drinking water supply first priority: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has ordered for repairing the water filtration plants across the division to supply clean drinking to citizens.

Presiding over a meeting of officers of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority here on Friday, she said for installation of more filtration plants in the division, services of authority had been sought to ensure clean drinking water supply to 100 per cent population.

She said steps were under way for provision of clean drinking water in remote areas, at public places and schools.