Open Menu

Clean Drinking Water Supply First Priority: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Clean drinking water supply first priority: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has ordered for repairing the water filtration plants across the division to supply clean drinking to citizens.

Presiding over a meeting of officers of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority here on Friday, she said for installation of more filtration plants in the division, services of authority had been sought to ensure clean drinking water supply to 100 per cent population.

She said steps were under way for provision of clean drinking water in remote areas, at public places and schools.

Related Topics

Punjab Water

Recent Stories

PITB Incubation Wing exhibits at ITCN Asia - Infor ..

PITB Incubation Wing exhibits at ITCN Asia - Information Technology & Telecom Sh ..

32 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after rele ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after release from jail

1 hour ago
 Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per ..

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per kg price surges to Rs180

2 hours ago
 LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pe ..

LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

2 hours ago
 Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

3 hours ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

3 hours ago
Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

4 hours ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

4 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

4 hours ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

4 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan