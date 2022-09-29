Clean drinking water supply top most priority: DG FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram along with Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Abu Bakar Imran visited French project phase-I and reviewed the distillation and supply of canal water on Thursday.

MD WASA Abu Bakar briefed in detail about implementation on the foreign funded projects.The supply of drinking water to eastern part of the city under French project phase-I was a good step.

He said that the waste water treatment plant was used as a health factory in developed countries adding that this project would help to provide a healthy environment to citizens.

Sewerage water after treatment would be utilized for irrigation of crops, he added.

He said that over 0.5 million population in eastern side of the city would get the facility of clean drinking water after completion of the project.

FDA DG Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram stressed that provision of clean drinking water to citizens was among the top most priorities of the department.