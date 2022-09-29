UrduPoint.com

Clean Drinking Water Supply Top Most Priority: DG FDA

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Clean drinking water supply top most priority: DG FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram along with Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Abu Bakar Imran visited French project phase-I and reviewed the distillation and supply of canal water on Thursday.

MD WASA Abu Bakar briefed in detail about implementation on the foreign funded projects.The supply of drinking water to eastern part of the city under French project phase-I was a good step.

He said that the waste water treatment plant was used as a health factory in developed countries adding that this project would help to provide a healthy environment to citizens.

Sewerage water after treatment would be utilized for irrigation of crops, he added.

He said that over 0.5 million population in eastern side of the city would get the facility of clean drinking water after completion of the project.

FDA DG Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram stressed that provision of clean drinking water to citizens was among the top most priorities of the department.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Top Million

Recent Stories

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

26 minutes ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

2 hours ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

3 hours ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.