Clean drinking water to be ensured thorough APA: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Aab Pak Authority (APA) and Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar has said that Punjab government has set up the Authority to provide clean drinking water to the citizens so that they remain safe from various diseases.

He was addressing a meeting of the Authority along with Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal education Raja Rashid Hafiz here on Saturday.

The DC said the Authority will repair old water schemes and would also launch new water schemes, adding that members of national and provincial assemblies will be member of the Authority.

He said that APA will work to improve the water supply system in the city and participation of community will also be ensured in this scheme. He said under this programme, parliamentarians will provide proposals of water supply in their areas and action will be taken to implement these proposals immediately.

Raja Rashid Hafiz said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is struggling to complete public welfare project at fast pace and this programme has been launched to control diseases and ensure clean environment as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.