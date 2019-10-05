UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clean Drinking Water To Be Ensured Thorough APA: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 05:22 PM

Clean drinking water to be ensured thorough APA: DC

Chairman Aab Pak Authority (APA) and Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar has said that Punjab government has set up the Authority to provide clean drinking water to the citizens so that they remain safe from various diseases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Aab Pak Authority (APA) and Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar has said that Punjab government has set up the Authority to provide clean drinking water to the citizens so that they remain safe from various diseases.

He was addressing a meeting of the Authority along with Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal education Raja Rashid Hafiz here on Saturday.

The DC said the Authority will repair old water schemes and would also launch new water schemes, adding that members of national and provincial assemblies will be member of the Authority.

He said that APA will work to improve the water supply system in the city and participation of community will also be ensured in this scheme. He said under this programme, parliamentarians will provide proposals of water supply in their areas and action will be taken to implement these proposals immediately.

Raja Rashid Hafiz said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is struggling to complete public welfare project at fast pace and this programme has been launched to control diseases and ensure clean environment as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Rashid Rawalpindi National University From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Commissioner takes notice of dengue outbreak in Ch ..

23 seconds ago

About 450 Iraqis Detained Since Start of Protests, ..

46 seconds ago

PESCO Swabi carries out operation against power p ..

47 seconds ago

Youth murdered, woman injured in Sargodha

49 seconds ago

Rescue 1122 recovers unknown corpse from canal

50 seconds ago

Plan being prepared to avert breakout of dengue ne ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.