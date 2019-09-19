Clean drinking water to help control hepatitis, other diseases: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that arrangements for provision of clean drinking water across province have been completed, which will help control hepatitis and other water-brone diseases in Punjab.

According to a press release, issued by Sargodha Press Club, the governor was talking to a 10-member delegation comprising senior journalists and club officer-bearers. The delegation met Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor's House Lahore on Thursday.

The governor said that provision of clean drinking water would start by the next year, adding that it would help eradicate damgerous diseases among peope.

Ch Sarwar assured the delegation that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would provide shelter to every individual in the country.

He said that he would recommend to the Punjab government to set up journalist colony in Sargodha.

He said that today clean drinking water provision was the biggest problem of the country and, for the purpose, the government was taking practical steps, adding that for resolving the issue water plants were being constructed in the province.

The delegation was headed by Mumtaz Arif, a senior member of the press club, and consisted of Hanan Chaudhry, Muhammad Asghar, Shaheen Farooqi, Arshed Arshi, Imran Goraya and others.

