UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clean Drinking Water To Help Control Hepatitis, Other Diseases: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:29 PM

Clean drinking water to help control hepatitis, other diseases: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that arrangements for provision of clean drinking water across province have been completed, which will help control hepatitis and other water-brone diseases in Punjab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that arrangements for provision of clean drinking water across province have been completed, which will help control hepatitis and other water-brone diseases in Punjab.

According to a press release, issued by Sargodha Press Club, the governor was talking to a 10-member delegation comprising senior journalists and club officer-bearers. The delegation met Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor's House Lahore on Thursday.

The governor said that provision of clean drinking water would start by the next year, adding that it would help eradicate damgerous diseases among peope.

Ch Sarwar assured the delegation that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would provide shelter to every individual in the country.

He said that he would recommend to the Punjab government to set up journalist colony in Sargodha.

He said that today clean drinking water provision was the biggest problem of the country and, for the purpose, the government was taking practical steps, adding that for resolving the issue water plants were being constructed in the province.

The delegation was headed by Mumtaz Arif, a senior member of the press club, and consisted of Hanan Chaudhry, Muhammad Asghar, Shaheen Farooqi, Arshed Arshi, Imran Goraya and others.

App/mab/bl/rsda

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Sargodha Government

Recent Stories

Int'l community must avert disastrous war in S.Asi ..

2 minutes ago

Global community adopts double standards on Kashmi ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Zaiullah Longov condemns attack on Levies personne ..

2 minutes ago

Govt develops multifaceted program to strengthen c ..

4 minutes ago

Dollar sheds 02 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 1 ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.