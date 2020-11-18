Clean energy efficient cooking stoves project to inaugurate on Thursday: Minister of State for Climate Change Zaratj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zaratj Gul would inaugurate a project of 'Clean Energy Efficient Cooking Stoves' at Chawan forest rest house, Karore, Dhanyal road Rawalpindi district on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zaratj Gul would inaugurate a project of 'Clean Energy Efficient Cooking Stoves' at Chawan forest rest house, Karore, Dhanyal road Rawalpindi district on Thursday.

The minister would also distribute clean energy-efficient cooking stoves among the locals at Chawan forest rest house.

The project was aimed to promote climate-friendly cooking in the country, an official of ministry of climate change said adding, more-sophisticated stoves would reduce dependency on rudimentary stoves, helping to combat climate change and improve public health.

Conventional stoves that burn solid fuels release black and brown carbon particles, along with gases that are implicated in climate warming (including carbon dioxide, ozone-producing gases and methane).

As super-efficient absorbers of sunlight, these particles also affect agricultural crop yields. Modern stoves with natural convection halve solid-fuel use, saving money and collection time, he said.