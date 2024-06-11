Clean energy sources rise during July-March 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Thermal power energy which has remained a major source of energy production in Pakistan has declined over the past few years as the share of hydel, nuclear and renewable energy production has been increased.

Out of total electricity generation of 92, 091 GWh, the share of hydal, nuclear and renewable energy stands at 54.1%, as per the economic survey 2023-2024 issued by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammed Aurangzeb .

As of the end of March 2024, the country's total installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131 MW.

The percentage shares of hydel, nuclear, renewable, and thermal are 25.4 percent, 8.4 percent, 6.8 percent, and 59.4 percent respectively.