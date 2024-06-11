Clean Energy Sources Rise During July-March 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Thermal power energy which has remained a major source of energy production in Pakistan has declined over the past few years as the share of hydel, nuclear and renewable energy production has been increased.
Out of total electricity generation of 92, 091 GWh, the share of hydal, nuclear and renewable energy stands at 54.1%, as per the economic survey 2023-2024 issued by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammed Aurangzeb .
As of the end of March 2024, the country's total installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131 MW.
The percentage shares of hydel, nuclear, renewable, and thermal are 25.4 percent, 8.4 percent, 6.8 percent, and 59.4 percent respectively.
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM reviews health related initiatives, orders early completion of ongoing projects1 minute ago
-
Farmers to be provided tractors on subsidy under green tractor scheme: Agri minister1 minute ago
-
City sizzles as mercury reaches 44°C11 minutes ago
-
NHA portfolio comprises 123 projects with Rs 156.50 bln allocation: Economic Survey11 minutes ago
-
PIA completes pre-Hajj operation11 minutes ago
-
Sohail Jabbar Malik appointed as Special Judge on deputation basis11 minutes ago
-
Govt to present over Rs18 trillion national budget on Wednesday11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan exceeds mitigation efforts resulting 8.7% reduction in GHG emissions11 minutes ago
-
Conference on enhancing regional connectivity held21 minutes ago
-
Oil demand declines in nine months of FY 2023-2421 minutes ago
-
22,000 bikes to be delivered under PM's Strategic Reform Initiatives for Women's Mobility21 minutes ago
-
Book launching ceremony held at Alhamra31 minutes ago