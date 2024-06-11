Open Menu

Clean Energy Sources Rise During July-March 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Clean energy sources rise during July-March 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Thermal power energy which has remained a major source of energy production in Pakistan has declined over the past few years as the share of hydel, nuclear and renewable energy production has been increased.

Out of total electricity generation of 92, 091 GWh, the share of hydal, nuclear and renewable energy stands at 54.1%, as per the economic survey 2023-2024 issued by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammed Aurangzeb .

As of the end of March 2024, the country's total installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131 MW.

The percentage shares of hydel, nuclear, renewable, and thermal are 25.4 percent, 8.4 percent, 6.8 percent, and 59.4 percent respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Nuclear March Share

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

31 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

39 minutes ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

59 minutes ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

2 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

2 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan