Clean environment, energy sufficiency core priority of KP govt: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday said the provincial government truly believes in clean environment, energy sufficiency and prosperous academic institutions as core priority.

"I am pleased to join you for the five years' celebrations of US-Pakistan Centers for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E)," he said.

Ghani said USPCAS-E has set new benchmarks for energy research institutes which should be replicated in other higher education institutions.

The speaker congratulated the Higher Education Commission, United States Agency for International Development�(USAID), University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar, National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and all the stakeholders for making Centers for Advanced Studies and writing a new chapter of strong partnership.

"The institutions and all stakeholders could work together for new innovations and we can make this country better-off and could learn from each other," he remarked.

He said USPCAS-E can play a leading role for development and establishment of research institutes in other universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The provincial government has been replicating USPCAS-E model at Swat University," Ghani said and urged the stakeholders to extend the same model particularly for Abbottabad University.

"We have achieved a lot from the strong partnership between USAID, government, private sector and academia, but this moment gives us optimism that it would flourish further." He looks forward to the continuing support of USAID in this regard.

USAID Mission Director to Pakistan Julie Koenen, Chairman of Higher Educatian Commission Tarig Banuri, Osman Saifullah Khan and students of various universities were also present in the ceremony.