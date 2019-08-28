UrduPoint.com
Clean Environment Is Our Obligation: Mayor Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:49 PM

Keeping environment clean is our responsibility and it is easy to launch tree plantation but caring those plants is more important task like a mother looks after her children, said Mayor of Sukkur Arslan Shaikh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Keeping environment clean is our responsibility and it is easy to launch tree plantation but caring those plants is more important task like a mother looks after her children, said Mayor of Sukkur Arslan Shaikh.

While inaugurating a tree plantation campaign on Wednesday, he said that tree plantation is no doubt a great work but the first and foremost important work is to keep cleaning areas.

On the occasion, Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan, UC Chairan, Abid Gula Mahar and others were also present on the occasion.

