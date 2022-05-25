'Clean environment reflects the values of societies': Commissioner

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that a clean environment reflects the values of societies and in developed societies the people play their role in keeping the cities clean

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) ::Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that a clean environment reflects the values of societies and in developed societies the people play their role in keeping the cities clean.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office here today to review the sanitation situation in Bahawalpur and the steps taken by the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company regarding the sanitation campaign.

Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, CEO BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Company Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan Kanju, Deputy Director Development Waqas Din, Manager MIS Company Irfan Mahmood, and Assistant Director PHA Abid Yaseen were also present.

Commissioner Raja said, "Bahawalpur is one of the cleanest cities in Pakistan and Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and other concerned agencies need to conduct a joint awareness campaign to keep the city clean and encourage cleanliness among the people".

BWMC CEO Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, while briefing the Commissioner regarding the "Clean Hour" awareness campaign said that the campaign would continue for one month to spread the message of cleanliness at each doorstep.