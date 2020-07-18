UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clean Environment Top Most Priority In PTI Manifesto: Ali Muhammad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:43 PM

Clean environment top most priority in PTI manifesto: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said that clean environment is the top most priority of the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in its manifesto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said that clean environment is the top most priority of the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in its manifesto.

Talking in Radio Pakistan's Current Affairs program he said the govt is taking concrete measures to engage general public into environment-friendly measures, while trees have a strong climate change mitigation impact which is essential in reducing global warming.

Minister said trees are the natural source of producing oxygen and removing carbon from the atmosphere, while Prime Minister Imran Khan has always emphasized the significance of tree plantation.

He further said forests are highly significant for clean atmosphere and human survival and it is alarming that we have only five percent of forest area and it is further shrinking due to industrial activities.

We are committed to increase this percentage up to 28 percent in future, he added.

He expressed that the trees much significance because they provide clean oxygen. We are involving communities and institutions to plant more and more trees. Our children are the future of Pakistan and it is highly imperative to educate them regarding the importance of forests and tree plantation.

I appeal the masses to cooperate with the government and plant maximum number of trees to save our coming generations, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister From Government Top

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah, Abbas appear as star bowlers for Team ..

48 minutes ago

Mexico analyzes video showing military-style carte ..

2 minutes ago

Police foiled bid to smuggle huge quantity of char ..

2 minutes ago

Rouhani Says 25Mln Iranians Exposed to COVID-19, M ..

2 minutes ago

Six dacoits, two thieves held with looted valuable ..

2 minutes ago

Fire damages cathedral in French city of Nantes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.