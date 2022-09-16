'Clean, Green and Shine Lahore' campaign inaugurated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan and DG PHA Zeeshan Javaid inaugurated the 'Shining and Green' campaign here on Friday.

A camp was set up at Habib Jalib Chowk (Sadiq Trade Center) under the campaign.

The commissioner, while giving a briefing to the media, said departments concerned would complete cleaning of the areas for civic facilities. The work had been started in the first phase today, he added.

He said that new areas and roads would be selected every day and all problems will be resolved simultaneously.

Under the campaign, restoration of green belts will be done while street lights will be placed and hanging wires would be removed besides working on road marking, restoration of pedestrian bridges and sewerage issues.

On this occasion, the DG PHA said the PHA Shining Lahore would use all resources for a successof the project. Instructions had been issued to officers to monitor the campaign, he added.