Clean Green Bahawalpur drive continues, special operation held at Cheema Town

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi said the survival of future generations depended on the formation of a healthy and clean environment. The department was committed to providing sanitation facilities to the citizens on a priority basis

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi said the survival of future generations depended on the formation of a healthy and clean environment. The department was committed to providing sanitation facilities to the citizens on a priority basis.

He expressed these views during a special cleaning operation in Cheema Town under the Clean and Green Bahawalpur campaign.

The secretary said, "Not only it was the responsibility of institutions, but as citizens, we have to realize our responsibilities to make our country clean."During the cleaning operation, he distributed awareness brochures among the shopkeepers and asked them to keep garbage bins outside their shops and instead of throwing garbage in the streets, hand it over to the company's sanitary staff.