UrduPoint.com

Clean Green Bahawalpur Drive Continues, Special Operation Held At Cheema Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Clean Green Bahawalpur drive continues, special operation held at Cheema Town

Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi said the survival of future generations depended on the formation of a healthy and clean environment. The department was committed to providing sanitation facilities to the citizens on a priority basis

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi said the survival of future generations depended on the formation of a healthy and clean environment. The department was committed to providing sanitation facilities to the citizens on a priority basis.

He expressed these views during a special cleaning operation in Cheema Town under the Clean and Green Bahawalpur campaign.

The secretary said, "Not only it was the responsibility of institutions, but as citizens, we have to realize our responsibilities to make our country clean."During the cleaning operation, he distributed awareness brochures among the shopkeepers and asked them to keep garbage bins outside their shops and instead of throwing garbage in the streets, hand it over to the company's sanitary staff.

Related Topics

Punjab Company Bahawalpur Government

Recent Stories

Modi releases postal stamp on India’s migrant wo ..

Modi releases postal stamp on India’s migrant workers abroad

5 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO inspects work progress of Hatta reservoir

DEWA CEO inspects work progress of Hatta reservoir

5 minutes ago
 President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea commences s ..

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea commences state visit to UAE starting Sat ..

5 minutes ago
 Investcorp set to invest $1bn in GCC real estate o ..

Investcorp set to invest $1bn in GCC real estate over next five years

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber enhances digital ‘Effortless C ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber enhances digital ‘Effortless Certificate of Origin’ servic ..

5 minutes ago
 SCCI receives high-level business delegation from ..

SCCI receives high-level business delegation from Colombia

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.