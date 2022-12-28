Clean & Green campaign in Bahawalpur soon

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi presided over the high-level meeting for the launch of Clean and Green campaign here on Wednesday.

It was decided that the campaign would be launched through public-private partnerships and concrete steps in this regard would be taken to ensure community involvement.

Mohammad Amin Owaisi told the meeting that the entry and exit points of the city would be renovated and the bazaars would be cleared of encroachments.The large-scale plantation was indispensable to fight climate change.

He further said,"An awareness campaign will be conducted to educate the public about hygiene and sanitation."