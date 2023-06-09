UrduPoint.com

Clean Green Campaign To Be Expanded In Whole City: DC

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Clean green campaign to be expanded in whole city: DC

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar said that scope of clean green Faisalabad campaign would be expanded in the whole city and the district administration would take all possible steps for the success of this drive

During visit to the city, the DC positively supervised the operation to remove waste material and litter from the public parks and said that the litter would be picked and put in the dustbin after packing in shopping bags.

He said that various dustbins were installed in the public parks especially in Jinnah Garden and now it was the responsibility of the visitors to prove themselves as sensitive and law-abiding citizens and avoid from throwing litter hither and thither.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also led an awareness walk and appealed to the citizens visiting the park to put their waste material in the existing dustbin.

He said that roads and parks would be made clean during recent campaign.

