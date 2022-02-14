Clean & Green campaign to launch from Feb 18

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari on Monday said that the 'Clean & Green' campaign will be launched in Sukkur from February 18.

In a statement issued here, the administrator appealed the people to shun usage of plastic bags in daily life.

He said the Municipal Corporation Sukkur is being initiated the cleanliness and tree plantation campaign across the Sukkur.