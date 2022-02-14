UrduPoint.com

Clean & Green Campaign To Launch From Feb 18

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Clean & Green campaign to launch from Feb 18

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari on Monday said that the 'Clean & Green' campaign will be launched in Sukkur from February 18.

In a statement issued here, the administrator appealed the people to shun usage of plastic bags in daily life.

He said the Municipal Corporation Sukkur is being initiated the cleanliness and tree plantation campaign across the Sukkur.

Related Topics

Sukkur February From

Recent Stories

Success comes with a struggle and intense dedicati ..

Success comes with a struggle and intense dedication, Muhammad Ismail

5 minutes ago
 Hate Speech Online; A Rising Social Crisis

Hate Speech Online; A Rising Social Crisis

33 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

54 seconds ago
 NAB Balochistan arrests fraud company's Director i ..

NAB Balochistan arrests fraud company's Director in massive financial scam

55 seconds ago
 Vienna Document Consultations Requested by Kiev in ..

Vienna Document Consultations Requested by Kiev in OSCE to Be Held Tuesday- Poli ..

57 seconds ago
 Five suspects arrested, three-kg hashish recovered ..

Five suspects arrested, three-kg hashish recovered

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>