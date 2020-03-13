Clean, Green drive carried out in mosques in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

The Clean and Green Punjab drive launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albayrak is in full swing and all out efforts are being made to make the city clean

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Clean and Green Punjab drive launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albayrak is in full swing and all out efforts are being made to make the city clean.

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC carried out the awareness campaign in mosques of Dhoke Hassu and asked the Masjid Imams/Khateebs to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in their sermons.

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, to educate general public about the precautionary measures against dengue, spokesman said.

On other hand, the teams the communications teams are actively organizing camps, door-to-door, shop to shop, showcase, mosques and in schools in making awareness among the common open to produce a civic sense with respect to cleanliness.

The communication teams are also distributing waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The neat and clean environment would help us to live healthy and better lives. Keeping our surroundings clean would only help in the betterment of society, the spokesman said.