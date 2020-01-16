UrduPoint.com
Clean, Green Drive Carried Out In UC-12

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:31 PM

In connection with clean and green Punjab campaign, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak was actively conducting awareness drive in different areas of city to create a civic sense in respect to cleanliness

The communication teams Thursday carried out door to door and shop to shop campaign in the areas of Dhoke Najju, UC-12 where people were educated that their cooperation with the company would lead to a "Clean and Green Pakistan".

The teams requested the general public that waste must be disposed of waste containers and dustbins.

The public was insisted to follow the guiding rules as it will help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral diseases.

Help line number 1139 was also highlighted among the people of localities and shopkeepers so that they could seek help and launch complaint in respect of sanitation and cleanliness in their area.

