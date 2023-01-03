UrduPoint.com

Clean, Green Drive Continues In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Clean, Green drive continues in Bahawalpur

On the special directives of Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi, the Clean and Green Bahawalpur campaign is underway here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :On the special directives of Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi, the Clean and Green Bahawalpur campaign is underway here.

AC Terminal of the General Bus Stand was cleaned as part of the campaign.

As many as 30 workers of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and five operational vehicles participated in this cleaning operation.

The AC terminal was made in a zero-waste area and decorated with lime powder. The passengers waiting rooms and the building adjacent to the ticket office were also completely washed. A camp for public awareness was also set up at the bus stand where the workers provided awareness about the cleaning and brochures were also distributed among the passengers.

Related Topics

Punjab Company Vehicles Bahawalpur Government

Recent Stories

Pak Vs NZ: Imam stand for Pakistan after Henry, Aj ..

Pak Vs NZ: Imam stand for Pakistan after Henry, Ajaz cruised NZ to 449

7 minutes ago
 City Police recover abducted child, arrest accused ..

City Police recover abducted child, arrest accused in Peshawar

30 seconds ago
 Chinese ports remain globally competitive despite ..

Chinese ports remain globally competitive despite pandemic in 2022

33 seconds ago
 Prices of 20 medicines reduced up to 30 percent in ..

Prices of 20 medicines reduced up to 30 percent in Islamabad

34 seconds ago
 Asian stock markets were mixed 03 January 2023

Asian stock markets were mixed 03 January 2023

36 seconds ago
 Two political families plundered country for 30 ye ..

Two political families plundered country for 30 years: Imran Khan

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.