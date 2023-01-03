Clean, Green drive continues in Bahawalpur

On the special directives of Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi, the Clean and Green Bahawalpur campaign is underway here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :On the special directives of Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi, the Clean and Green Bahawalpur campaign is underway here.

AC Terminal of the General Bus Stand was cleaned as part of the campaign.

As many as 30 workers of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and five operational vehicles participated in this cleaning operation.

The AC terminal was made in a zero-waste area and decorated with lime powder. The passengers waiting rooms and the building adjacent to the ticket office were also completely washed. A camp for public awareness was also set up at the bus stand where the workers provided awareness about the cleaning and brochures were also distributed among the passengers.