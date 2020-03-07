UrduPoint.com
Clean & Green Drive In GHES Held

Sat 07th March 2020 | 04:55 PM

Clean & Green drive in GHES held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The communication group of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albaryak Saturday carried out clean & Green Punjab drive in Govt Girls Elementary school, Amarpura to create awareness among students about cleanliness.

According to a spokesman, the reason of this campaign was to teach children about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that children could apply these standards in their lives.

Those standards are: 1) to be a superior human being and direct others; 2) to grant significance of cleanliness in their lives; 3) to train children so they could play a part in the advancement of a clean society.

The students were also insisted to follow the guiding rules of the company as it will help to make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.

The children appreciated the effort for organizing such a productive activity in their schools and they guaranteed that they will continuously take care of the cleanliness in their surroundings.

On the occasion, communication teams also distributed waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the students to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

