Clean & Green Drive Phase-II inaugurated

OKARA, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali on Thursday said that the district administration was committed to make the district clean and green.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Clean and Green Drive Phase-II at the DC office here, he said that all government officials and citizens should play their role to make this drive a success.

He said that Okara district remained prominent in Clean and Green Drive Phase-I across the province Punjab, and stressed collective efforts to make its second phase successful.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Azuba Azeem, PTI leader Chaudhry Saleem Sadiq, Divisional Forest Officer Gohar Mushtaq, representatives of NGOs and others were present on the occasion.

The DC asked all the local departments including education, Health, Forest and others, to devise a comprehensive plan to make the drive successful as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He directed the management of municipal corporation to speed up cleanliness operation in the district.

Earlier, DC Usman Ali, Azuba Azeem, Chaudhry Saleem Sadiq planted saplings in the lawn of DC office.

An awareness walk in connection with Clean and Green Drive Phase-II was also held in the DC office premises.