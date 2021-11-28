Clean-green drive to continue, says KP Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that the clean & green Pakistan programme would be continued to provide a real clean environment and change to the people.

Addressing a function here on Sunday, he said that KP enjoys a unique status in the forest sector and for this purpose, the government is fully focused on the promotion of forests and has tightened the noose around the timber mafia.

He reiterated the resolve of the government for turning Pakistan into a clean, green and socioeconomically developed country. He said that the government has taken several steps to combat the challenge of climate change.

The provincial minister said that the acknowledgment of the billion tree tsunami project at world forums and increase in the forest covered area in the country is ample proof of the successes of the PTI government.