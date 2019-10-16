UrduPoint.com
Clean, Green Environment Vital For Students At Varsities: Vice Chancellor Women University, Dr Uzma Qureshi

Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:19 PM

Vice Chancellor Women University, Dr Uzma Qureshi said that universities were 'windows of opportunities' for students who should be provided clean and green environment at campuses besides good faculty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Vice Chancellor Women University, Dr Uzma Qureshi said that universities were 'windows of opportunities' for students who should be provided clean and green environment at campuses besides good faculty.

Talking to this news agency here, Dr Uzma Qureshi said that she had initiated various steps to make WU a clean and green varsity.

She said that changes would be visible with the passage of time in the varsity, adding that they would switch it over to solar system under the vision of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar who was also chancellor of the varsity.

In this connection, the governor convened a meeting of VCs last week in Lahore where the issue came under discussion in length, she said and added that it would be very good step of the government.

Replying a question, the VC informed that the varsity had re-advertised for posts of Registrar, Controller examination and other administrative positions for recruitment on regular basis because they could not find suitable candidates against first advertisement.

These are key positions in a varsity, she said and added the Punjab governor was taking keen interest in regular appointments in all public sector varsities of the province.

To another question, Dr Uzma said that varsity's Mattital campus has one hostel and another was under construction, adding that hostels at kutchery campus would also be renovated.

She heaped praise on the faculty, saying that the varsity had 272 teachers, out of whom, 80 are from college side which was elevated as varsity in past.

