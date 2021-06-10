UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clean Green Index Launched Across 93 Cities Of Pakistan: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Clean Green Index launched across 93 cities of Pakistan: Survey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Clean Green Pakistan Index and Champions Programme under the Clean Green Pakistan Movement (CGPM) have been launched across the country to initiate healthy competition among the cities to improve plantation and cleanliness.

The programme was led by the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) that started Clean Green Pakistan Index for ranking the cities against the performance of five pillars of Clean Green Pakistan i.e., drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, solid waste management and plantation.

The Index was calculated by comparing the cities with 35 quantifiable performance indicators.

The pilot phase of the Index has been successfully implemented in 20 cities of Pakistan during 2020 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and was concluded in October 2020.

It was now being scaled up in 93 cities of Pakistan across the country from 2021.

"The CGPI is becoming a key tool for integrating mutual accountability mechanisms of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in Pakistan," it added.

As per the ranking of cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the cities particularly Attock, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gujrat, Bannu, Kohat and Abbotabad were among the top cities to score highest ranking in the CGPI.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water Gujrat Kohat Bahawalpur Attock October 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

47 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

51 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

1 hour ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.