Clean Green Index launched across 93 cities of Pakistan: Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Clean Green Pakistan Index and Champions Programme under the Clean Green Pakistan Movement (CGPM) have been launched across the country to initiate healthy competition among the cities to improve plantation and cleanliness.

The programme was led by the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) that started Clean Green Pakistan Index for ranking the cities against the performance of five pillars of Clean Green Pakistan i.e., drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, solid waste management and plantation.

The Index was calculated by comparing the cities with 35 quantifiable performance indicators.

The pilot phase of the Index has been successfully implemented in 20 cities of Pakistan during 2020 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and was concluded in October 2020.

It was now being scaled up in 93 cities of Pakistan across the country from 2021.

"The CGPI is becoming a key tool for integrating mutual accountability mechanisms of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in Pakistan," it added.

As per the ranking of cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the cities particularly Attock, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gujrat, Bannu, Kohat and Abbotabad were among the top cities to score highest ranking in the CGPI.