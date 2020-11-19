'Clean Green is revolutionary programme'

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal has said the Clean Green Index is an environmental friendly revolutionary programme

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal has said the Clean Green Index is an environmental friendly revolutionary programme.

He expressed these views after planting a sapling at the lawns of Government College of Technology here on Thursday.

ADCG Farooq Akmal said the young generation should come forward and play their role by planting at least two trees for providing pollution-free atmosphere.

He said the government was making all out sincere efforts to ensure an early provision of pollution-free environment to the coming generations.

Principal of Government College of Technology Rana Muhammad Shabbir and Ashfaq Nazar Ghman were also present.