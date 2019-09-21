Clean, Green Karachi Campaign Begins in West District

(@imziishan)

The 30 days Clean and Green Karachi campaign announced by Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah marked its beginning on Saturday in the district West of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The 30 days Clean and Green Karachi campaign announced by Chief Minister of Sindh , Syed Murad Ali Shah marked its beginning on Saturday in the district West of the metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner, Karachi West, Fayyaz Alam Solangi said a comprehensive plan has been developed for the task and under its first phase backlog of waste would be collected and duly transported to the designated points from where the staff of Solid Waste Management board would carry the same to landfill sites.

"According to a careful estimate backlog of 70 thousand tones of garbage is scattered across the district while 1800 to 2000 tones are generated here on daily basis," he said in reply to a question by the media.

Mentioning that proper and safe disposal of the daily waste produced in the district is the responsibility of the DMC-West, he said steps have been taken to ensure that no complacency or negligence be allowed.

The campaign that was formally inaugurated at the office of the was also participated by PPP's MNA Abdul Qadir Patel, MPA Liaqut Askani, Chairman, DMC-West, Izhar Ahmad Khan, Municipal Commissioner - West, Waseem Mustafa Soomro and SSP, Shaukat Ali Khatian and others.

MNA Abdul Qadir Patel expressed his confidence that the current campaign announced by Sindh Chief Minister would produce desired results as each and every stakeholder is being involved in it.

He suggested that DMC-West must take the responsibility to carry garbage to the Jam Chakro and Hub River Road landfills from parts of the district located close to mentioned landfill sites.

People appreciated that the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioners would personally monitor the campaign, with specific reference to safe disposal of the waste - pertaining to differentcategories.