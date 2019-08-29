Clean, green Karachi campaign on full swing: Ali Zaidi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi while hailing the successful mission of cleaning the main Gujjar nullah said on Thursday that Federal government was fully focused on its goal to clean Karachi.

While talking to a private news channel he said the first mission was to remove the garbage heaps from different residential areas and unclog the drains, accomplished successfully.

He asked the opposition parties' leaders to stop playing politics on filth and garbage, adding Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) initiated the campaign in the city and invited all political parties to play their part in it.

"We remove garbage heaps to clear the ground but again the cleaned places were dumped with more garbage, I ask the city mayor and provincial government to take strict notice against the concerned officials otherwise our efforts will go in vain," he mentioned.

If the opponents doubted our efforts and wanted to mislead the people by throwing false blames on PTI they would be trapped in their own filthy tactic, adding the video of clean Gujjar nullah had gone viral, he said.

Frontier Works Organization's cooperation was commendable in this regard, he added.