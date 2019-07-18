"Clean Green Pakistan" Campaign Important Step Towards Protection Of Biodiversity: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood stated that campaign of "Clean Green Pakistan" is an important step towards protection of biodiversity

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood stated that campaign of "Clean Green Pakistan" is an important step towards protection of biodiversity.Speaking at International Symposium on Global Biodiversity and Health Data in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the government is pursuing billion tree tsunami project at a fast pace.

The Minister said biodiversity has a great significance for countries like Pakistan.

Experts and scientists from Malaysia, China, Thailand and other countries participated in the conference.