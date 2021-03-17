Clean & Green Pakistan campaign launches in Women University Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Women University Sukkur on Wednesday formally launched its 'Clean & Green Pakistan' tree plantation campaign here.

According to the spokesman, the administration of the Women University Sukkur has vowed to plant as many as 5,000 saplings to be planted in the institute under the campaign.

The VC has directed that all staff and students should realise their responsibility and participate in tree plantation drives so that they plant as many trees as they can.

She said that trees play an important role in eliminating environmental pollution.