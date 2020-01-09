Clean Green Pakistan campaign successfully underway in Bahawalpur

Clean and Green Pakistan campaign is underway in Bahawalpur district in full swing. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, all the unnecessary banners and posters are being removed to beautify the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Clean and Green Pakistan campaign is underway in Bahawalpur district in full swing. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, all the unnecessary banners and posters are being removed to beautify the city.

The pits on the roads are also being filled and patched up to facilitate the traffic. He told that Section 144 has been imposed against littering and polluting the city. He further told that officials of all the concerned departments have been directed to ensure successful execution of Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

He told that action would be taken against graffiti and pasting posters on walls.